Highway 40 Intersection Closed Monday Night

The intersection of Highway 40 and Elk River road in Steamboat will be closed tonight to allow the intersection to be re-striped. The intersection will be fully closed from 10, through 6 tomorrow morning. Southbound travelers on Elk River Road wanting to access downtown will detour onto Downhill Drive, then onto eastbound US 40, then Shield Drive onto Curve Court. Those wanting to head north on Elk River Road from downtown will use this detour route in reverse. For additional information on the closure and the project, click here.

