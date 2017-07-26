High Speed Internet Coming To Maybell

The town of Maybell can expect high-speed internet service soon. The Moffat County Commissioners signed an agreement with High Rapids Networks at their weekly meeting yesterday, which will allow the company to install high-speed internet equipment on Cedar and Juniper Mountain, and at the Museum of Northwest Colorado and the Moffat County Landfill. As part of the agreement, the county will receive 8, 50 megabyte internet servers free, to be used in any of the county buildings. The equipment installation is specifically designed to bring high-speed internet service to the Maybell area. A representative from High Rapids Networks said he expects the high-speed service to be available in as little as two weeks.

