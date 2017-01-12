Hickenlooper Drops Carbon Reduction Plan

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has announced that he will not be issuing an executive order aimed at cutting Colorado greenhouse gas emissions from the states power plants by one third by the year 2030. Hickenlooper said the decision to not institute the executive order was based on extreme push back from republicans in the state which was so intense, the potential benefits of the executive order may have been outweighed by the collateral damage it created. A nation wide Clean Power Plan that was instituted by the Obama administration set similar carbon reduction goals for Colorado. However, the U.S. Supreme Court put a stay on the Clean Power Plan last year, until law suits challenging the legitimacy of the plan could be decided. Colorado GOP lawmakers have argued that these lawsuits needed to conclude before Hickenlooper could move forward with his state wide carbon reduction plan.

Related