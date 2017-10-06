Help Protect Wildlife By Removing Summer Toys

With the warm summer weather behind us and winter on the horizon, now is a good time to remove all the summer toys and equipment from your yard for the winter. Elk and deer are especially active this time of year due to their mating season, resulting in additional

interactions between humans and wildlife. It’s common for deer or elk to enter yards in Colorado, and get entangled in things like hammocks and volleyball nets. These items should be put away and stored for the winter to prevent incidents.