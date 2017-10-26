Help Protect Bats In Colorado

This week is National Bat Week. The intent of National Bat Week is to inspire Americans to help protect bats. Colorado is home to 18 species of bats. Colorado Parks and Wildlife monitors bat populations statewide as part of a nationwide effort to detect bat population changes from threats like White-nose Syndrome. White Nose Syndrome is caused by a fungus and is responsible for large scale bat die-offs in the Eastern United States, in some cases killing all the bats in an area. White Nose Syndrome has not yet been found in Colorado, but has been found in areas as close as Texas. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public to report the sighting of any inactive or dead bats. All the bat species found in Colorado are insect eaters, in some cases eating thousands of insects a night. As part of National Bat Week, Yampatika is hosting an event next week to provide information on Colorado bats. The event is designed for parents and kids age’s 5 to 10 and will take place Monday night from 6 to 7:30 at Yampatika’s learning center in Steamboat at, 35435 East Highway 40. For more information on National Bat Week and Colorado’s bat population, click here.

Related