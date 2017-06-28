Help Prevent WYO Wildfires This 4th Of July

The BLM in Wyoming is asking for the public’s help in controlling wildfires this Fourth of July Weekend. Rising summer temperatures cause fuels like grass and shrubs to dry up, increasing the fire danger in the state. Fireworks and other explosives are prohibited on all BLM managed lands in Wyoming. Anyone camping on BLM lands should keep a shovel and water handy to extinguish campfires, and should avoid parking their cars and driving any OHV vehicles in tall grassy areas, which may ignite due to hot exhaust. When camping and using outdoor grills make sure to clear the area of all flammable vegetation. Finally, be sure to check trailers to ensure all equipment is in working order and chains are not dragging on the pavement.

