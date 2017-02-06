Help Identify Vandals

The Eagle County Sheriff’s department is looking for the public’s help to identify two men responsible for damaging the automatic exit gate, at a parking lot at the Beaver Creek Resort over the weekend. The two men were caught on camera bending the gate to the point where it is no longer functional. The suspects are white and are thought to be in their 20’s. One was wearing a grey sweatshirt, while the second suspect is described as was wearing a red stocking cap and a black pull over jacket with a snowflake or star on the left breast. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 328-7007. Photos courtesy of the Eagle County Sheriff’s office, click to enlarge.

