Help Identify Needed Senior Services

The Craig Senior Social Center is looking for individuals to participate in a focus group. Volunteers will take part in a study next week, which will look to identify gaps in the services provided by the social center, as well as additional services that may be needed for active adults 55 and older. The focus group will be held Wednesday afternoon from 5 to 6, at the Memorial Regional Health conference room. For additional information, or to volunteer to participate, call 623-5405.

Related