Heavy Snow Through Thursday Night

After waking up yesterday morning, there was one four letter word on everyone’s mind, SNOW! We asked 93.7 102.3 KRAI and 55 Country Meteorologist Don Day what made the recent storm so strong, and how much longer the snowfall will last. Day says the storm resulted from a very moist jet stream pattern that moved off the Pacific Ocean through California, right into Northwest Colorado. He says this jet stream which has not moved since Monday has been centered above Craig resulting in the snow accumulation. Day says this pattern is expected to remain in the area at least through tomorrow night with an additional foot of snow expected in some areas.

