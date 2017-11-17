Heat Is On For Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving Heat is On DUI Enforcement Campaign in Colorado is underway and will last through Monday the 27th. The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with the State Patrol, and other local law enforcement, to remove as many intoxicated drivers from the roads as possible. 522 impaired drivers were arrested during the Thanksgiving enforcement period last year. If you see some one that you believe is driving drunk, you can report them by calling *CSP.

