Hayden Woman Charged With Felony Fraud

A bookkeeper for Johnson Physical Therapy in Steamboat has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to defrauding the business out of thousands of dollars. 28 year old Quinn Johanna Falzon of Hayden was taken into custody yesterday and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device, Identity Theft, Computer Crime and Theft in excess of $20,000, all four are felony charges. An investigation into the situation found that Falzon, who had been employed at the company for over two years, is believed to have falsified numerous records at the business in her effort to hide an ongoing theft. Falzon’s Bond was set at $5,000. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Steamboat Police Department.

