Hayden Winter Parking Restrictions Start Soon

Winter parking restrictions will go into effect next month in Hayden. The Hayden Town Council enacted the restrictions at their meeting this week. The Restrictions will prevent parking on public streets between midnight and 7 in the morning from the beginning of November through April of next year. They also passed an ordinance that outlaws placing debris, including ice and snow, on public streets within the town of Hayden. Plowing snow across the street is still allowed, provided the plow operator cleans the street thoroughly, following the plowing operation. For additional information on the winter parking restrictions in Hayden, call the Hayden Town Hall at 276-3741, or call the Hayden Police Department at 276-2535.

Related