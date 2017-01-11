Hayden Superintendent Of Schools To Retire

Phil Kasper has announced he will retire as the Superintendent of the Hayden School District at the end of the school year. Kasper has worked in education for 43 years in various different capacities, including the last two as the Superintendent for the Hayden School District. During those 43 years Kasper served schools in both New Mexico and Colorado. According to a release from the Hayden School District, as the Superintendent of Hayden schools, Kasper has the district on the verge of achieving an Accreditation with Distinction, which is the highest accreditation designation given by the state of Colorado. They say they are confident the district will receive this designation by the end of the school year. In a note to his staff, students and their parents on Facebook yesterday, Kasper thanked them for the assistance and inspiration they provided over the last two years.

