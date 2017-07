A Hayden man who pleaded guilty in March to second degree assault on a peace officer was sentenced Thursday. In December of 2016, 34-year-old Michael Coleman was charged following an incident in which he had been contacted by Hayden Police Officer Shawn Hockaday. During the course of this contact, Coleman resisted arrest and caused a serious gash to officer Hockaday’s wrist, using a tactical flashlight as a weapon. Coleman will serve eight years in prison.

