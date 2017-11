The Hayden man who was involved in a collision last month with a semi on Highway 40 near Hayden has died. 67-year-old Edwin Zaledzieski died from his injuries at a Hospital in Denver. Zaledzieski was seriously injured after he drove his pickup across the center line of the highway and collided with a semi traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the semi, 30-year-old Anthony Jenkins of Craig, was not injured.

