A Hayden man was arrested for attempted robbery over the weekend after he reportedly tried to rob the Hayden Kum & Go. According to Hayden Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski, 39-year-old Allan Hospodar was taken into custody after a clerk reported the robbery around 11 Saturday night. After the robbery was reported, police tracked Hospodar to his home in Hayden, where he was arrested. Pictured Allan Hospodar, photo courtesy of the Routt County Jail, click to enlarge.

