The Craig American Legion Haunted House opened its doors last night. The haunted house will be open from 7 to 10 nightly tonight and tomorrow night and again next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, the 30th and 31st the haunted house will be open from 5 to 10. Admission is $10 for those 10 and over and $7 for kids 9 and under. The Craig American Legion Haunted House is located inside the Centennial Mall near the west entrance.

