Halloween DUI Enforcement Underway

In an effort to remove as many intoxicated drivers from the roads as possible, Halloween DUI enforcement is underway, with members of the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement increasing patrols throughout the state. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 45 percent ofall traffic fatalities on Halloween between 2011 and 2015 involved a drunk driver, while 23 percent of all pedestrian fatalities on Halloween were due to driver intoxication. The Halloween DUI enforcement campaign will run through Wednesday. Last year’s Halloween DUI enforcement in Colorado resulted in 296 drivers being arrested for DUI.

