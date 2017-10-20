Halloween Carnival In Meeker

The Rio Blanco County 4-H and the Meeker Extension Office are hosting a Halloween Carnival and educational activity night next weekend at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. The event is based on the Harry Potter Books, with the theme “A Magical Night at Hogwarts in Meeker”. All funds raised during the carnival will go towards local 4-H clubs. The carnival will be held next Saturday night from 6 to 10. For additional information, call 878-9497. A poster for the event is available below, click to enlarge.

Related