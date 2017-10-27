Half Pound Of Heroin Found, Five Arrested

Five Michigan men are in jail on drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs Tuesday afternoon. A deputy pulled a minivan over for following to closely and making and unsafe lane change on the highway. After stopping the van, the deputy smelled marijuana coming form the vehicle. A search of the van was conducted and 54 grams of marijuana and a quarter pound of heroin was discovered, along with a large quantity of cash. After the search, 30-year-old Akins Bonner, 50-year-old Durrell Mason, 27-year-old Deandre Williams, 25-year-old Marvin Sullivan and 66-year-old Michael Philpot, all from Michigan, were all taken into custody on a myriad of drug conspiracy offenses. Pictured above Durell Mason, pictured below form left to right and top to bottom, Michael Philpot, Marvin Sullivan , Deandre Bonner and Akins Bonner, click to enlarge. Photos courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Related