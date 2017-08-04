Golf Tournament To Raise Scholarship Funds

Entries are being accepted for this year’s Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament. Teams of four can register for the tournament at the cost of $280 per team, or $60 a player. The tournament will be held Saturday August 12th, with a shotgun start taking place at 8:30. Entry forms should be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office at the Moffat County Public Safety Center or at The Yampa Valley Golf Course. The golf tournament has been held for over 30 years, proceeds collected during the tournament go to fund two $1000 scholarships each year. For additional information on the tournament call 826-2301. To download a tournament entry form, click here.

