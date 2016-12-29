How To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree

If you are looking for an environmentally friendly way to discard your Christmas tree in Steamboat, the City is again recycling Christmas trees through the end of January. Trees can be dropped off at the northeast corner of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot. Before taking Christmas trees to the parking lot, be sure to remove all tinsel, ornaments and lights. Wreaths will not be accepted. The mulch resulting from the Christmas tree recycling program will be distributed to residents, and used in the City’s parks. In Craig, the city is offering curb-side Christmas tree removal. Just place your tree on the curb during your scheduled trash removal day, and the city will haul it off for you.

Related