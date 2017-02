While cases of Bovine Trichomoniasis, have recently been decreasing in Colorado, multiple occurrences were reported last year in Routt County. Trich is a sexually transmitted disease which may cause abortions or infertility in cattle. State law requires ranchers who co-mingle their herds to have their bulls tested, due to the high risk of transferring the disease. Several laboratories in Colorado perform trick testing, for additional information, click here.

