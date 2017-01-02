Bronco’s head coach Gary Kubiak resigned Monday following a disappointing 2016 season for the defending Super Bowl Champions. The Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 24-6 in the final game of the regular season yesterday. Reports are that Kubiak told the team about his decision to resign as head coach following the game. Kubiak addressed his decision with the media earlier today. During the press conference, he thanked his family for their support, and he also extended his thanks to John Elway and the Bowlen family for the opportunity to coach the Broncos. The team will now look for their third head coach since 2014, when Kubiak took over for John Fox. Early reports have Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as the lead candidate to replace Kubiak. Kyle is the son of ex Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan who coached the team from 1995 to 2008, winning back to back Super Bowls between 1997 and 1998. Who ever is the next head coach, their biggest decision will be at quarterback, choosing between last years first round pick Paxton Lynch, or this years starter Trevor Siemian. In his comments following the win, Kubiak said he anticipates that their will be a serious battle next season between the two quarterbacks.
UPDATE: Gary Kubiak Resigns As Broncos Head Coach
This entry was posted in News and tagged Broncos, Champions, decision, defending, Denver, Gary Kubiak, Head Football coach, Paxton Lynch, quarterback, resignation, super bowl, Trevor Siemian. Bookmark the permalink.