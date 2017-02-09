Garfield County High Schools Closed After Threat

Officials closed Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs and Basalt high schools Thursday morning after the schools were alerted by the Carbondale Police Department that an 18-year-old student had threatened violence against a school on social media. While the threat was anonymous, the IP address was traced to the Carbondale area. As a precaution, all elementary and middle schools in the area are on lock down until the threat can be resolved. Anyone with information on the threat should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 970-963-2662.

