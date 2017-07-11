Gardner Tours Western Slope, Stops In MOCO

Senator Cory Gardner took a tour of the Western Slope last week, to meet with healthcare providers, farmers and ranchers, elected representatives and public land officials. During the tour Gardner stopped in Loma, Palisade, and Mack. Gardner also visited Dinosaur National Monument to discuss the National Park System; Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker and Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat to discuss rural hospital challenges and healthcare reform. He also met with Moffat County officials to discuss economic development in rural Colorado. According to Gardner, meeting with Coloradans to hear their concerns and figuring out ways to work together, is one of the most rewarding parts of his job. He says the discussions with Colorado’s healthcare providers, farmers and ranchers, local officials, and National Park Service employees will help guide his work in Washington, advocating for policies that help all of Colorado.

