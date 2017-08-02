Gardner Questions VA Over Wait Times

Senator Cory Gardner sent a letter this week to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin asking for an explanation for the long wait times veterans are still experiencing at Colorado VA facilities. In the letter, Gardner says that The Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014 was implemented to fix long wait times for vets, but it appears the VA has done very little to improve the situation in Colorado. Gardner believes timely access to doctors for veterans is essential, and anything less is a disservice to the men and women who have served our nation. During his confirmation, Secretary Shulkin committed to instituting significant reforms at the VA to ensure patients receive timely access to care. Gardner says he looks forward to working with the Secretary to make sure Colorado vets receive the care they deserve.

