Gardner Applauds North Korea Terror Designation

President Trump announced this week that his administration would re-designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror. North Korea was designated a state sponsor of terror in 1988, but that designation was eliminated by the Bush administration in 2008, in an attempt to salvage a fragile deal where North Korea would halt its nuclear program. After the announcement, Senator Cory Gardner released a statement applauding the decision. Gardner says the designation is something he has been pushing the administration to do for several months. According to Gardner, North Korea imprisons and tortures their own citizens, has murdered Americans like Otto Warmbier, and continues to defy international sanctions. Gardner says it’s time for the United States to apply maximum pressure to contain the rogue regime.