Funeral For Darrell Snow Tuesday

The funeral for Darrell Snow, the Moffat County Road and Bridge employee who died last week will be Tuesday. Snow was killed in an accident Thursday at the Moffat County landfill. County operations will shut down during the funeral to allow county employee’s to attend. The Road and Bridge department will be closed all day Tuesday. The memorial service will be held at 11 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Craig. In a gesture of appreciation for Snow’s service to Moffat Count, county flags will be flown at half mast on Tuesday. The funeral procession will be escorted by Moffat County Sheriff patrol cars.

