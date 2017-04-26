Funding Secured For 4th Of July Fireworks

The Craig 4th of July Fireworks will take place again this year. The Craig City Council Tuesday night committed $3,000 toward the purchase of fire works. The Craig Fire Department will contribute $2,000 and Moffat County has budgeted $3,000. Because of budgetary issues, the council did consider not contributing to the purchase of fireworks. However, due to the fact 4th of July fireworks are something the entire community enjoys, they decided to continue to fund the display.

