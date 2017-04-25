Fuller Center Needs Workers

Volunteers are needed this weekend for a workday hosted by The Fuller Center for Housing. The Fuller Center for Housing provides assistance to low-income families, by building new homes and offering affordable home repairs. The work day will be from 9:30 to 3:30 Sunday, at their current project on 731 Yampa Avenue. Lunch will be provided. For additional information on the work day, or if you have questions, call 326-8726.

