While setting a goal for Friday nights basketball games at Hayden High School, a mechanical problem resulted in the goal getting stuck in an improper position. Due to that issue all of Friday nights Hayden basketball games against Vail Christian have been moved to Steamboat High School. The Hayden Girls varsity game is expected to get underway around 6:30 with the boys game scheduled to start at 7. Boys and Girls JV games will proceed the Varsity Games.

Related