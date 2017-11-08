Free Park Entry For Veterans

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free park entrance to active-duty military and veterans to celebrate Veterans Day this Saturday. All veterans and active-duty military, including Reserve and National Guard members, can gain free entry, along with all the other people in their vehicle, to any of the states parks by showing CPW parks staff an active or retired military identification, a veteran’s affairs medical card or a current Colorado driver’s license with the veteran seal. Though park entrance is free, activities like fishing and camping will still require a valid license or permit. For information on additional benefits CPW offers veterans, click here.

Related