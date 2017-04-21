Free Park Entry At Dinosaur

Dinosaur National Monument and other Colorado Parks are celebrating National Park Week this weekend by dropping their entry fees now though Sunday. The Monument is joining other parks around the country in dropping fees this weekend, to celebrate the one-hundred and first year of the National Parks service. Dinosaur Superintendent Mark Foust says they want everyone, especially locals, to come and enjoy the park. The free entrance this weekend provides an opportunity to come to the park for the first time, or to rediscover it again.

Related