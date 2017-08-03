Free Park Entry For Colorado Vets

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free park entrance to active-duty military and veterans during the entire month of August. All veterans and active-duty military, including Reserve and National Guard members, can obtain a military hang-tag pass valid for free admission during the month of August by showing the CPW parks staff an active or retired military identification, a veteran’s affairs medical card or a current Colorado driver’s license with the veteran seal. Though park entrance is free, activities like fishing and camping will still require a valid license or permit. For additional information on the free entry, click here.

