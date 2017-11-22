Free Park Entry Black Friday

If Black Friday shopping is not your thing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a cheaper, less stressful option for black Friday. CPW is giving away free admission to all State Parks Black Friday as part of the Fresh Air Friday program, which started last year. The CPW Director says this is an opportunity for Colorado families to establish a new tradition of getting outdoors the day after Thanksgiving, and enjoying one of Colorado’s amazing state parks. Information on different park options and the Fresh Air Friday event are available here.

