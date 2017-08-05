Free Park Entrance Monday

To celebrate the states 141st birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be offering free admission to any of the state’s parks on Monday. The free entry is an annual Colorado day tradition commemorating the commissioning of the state by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1876. While the park entry is free, fishing and camping licenses still must be purchased if you plan on participating in these activities. For additional information on the different state parks in Colorado and the free entry, click here.

