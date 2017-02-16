Free Hunt For Inexperienced Youth

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering six young hunters a chance to win a mentored turkey hunt on private land near Meeker in early April. Local landowners partner with CPW wildlife managers to offer the hunt through the agency’s Hunter Outreach Program. The program is part of CPW’s continuing effort to instill respect for wildlife, the outdoors, and the traditions of hunting in Colorado’s youth. All novice youth hunters are encouraged to apply, but kids with limited hunting experience, special family circumstances or health conditions that limit their opportunity to hunt will be given priority. The opportunity is open to boys and girls under 18 who posses a hunter education card. Applicants must also send a letter of interest to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Meeker. Their address, and information on the application process is available below. For additional information on CPW’s Hunter Outreach Program click here. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Applicants must mail their entry by March 25 to:

DWM Bailey Franklin

PO Box 1181

Meeker, CO 81641

The application packet should include:

The youth’s name, address and Hunter Education card number

A parent or guardian’s contact information, including an email address and phone number

An essay of 500 words or less, handwritten by the youth and in their own words, about why he or she should be selected