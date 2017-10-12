Free Flu Shots For Vets

Free flu shots are now being offered to veterans in Northwest Colorado through the Craig Veterans Clinic. Flu shots are available at the clinic now, Monday through Friday from 8 to 3 for vets who can provide proof of military service. In addition to the clinic hours in Craig, a special one day flu shot clinic will be held at the Steamboat Senior Center Monday from 9 to 6. For additional information on the free flu shot clinics for veterans, call Paul Sweeney at 970-263-2800 and use extension 2407.

