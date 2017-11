Free coats are now available in Craig for anyone who needs a winter coat. Coats can be selected today from 9 to 5, or tomorrow between 1 and 4 inside the Centennial Mall. If you are not able to stop by and pick out a coat this weekend, free coats will also be available in the Centennial Mall Monday the 27th through Wednesday the 29th from 9 to 5. For information on the additional opportunities to get a free coat from Love Inc. call 826-4400.

