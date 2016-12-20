UPDATE: Icy Roads Wreak Havoc Monday

Icy and snow packed roads are thought to be the primary cause of multiple car accidents Monday. Around 10 Monday morning two rollovers were reported on Highway 40. One occurred near the rest stop between Craig and Hayden and another near Hayden Station. A driver who was approaching the accident near Hayden Station lost control of their vehicle ending up in the ditch. No one was injured as a result of those accidents. Monday afternoon, on Highway 13 about 10 miles north of Craig, a vehicle rolled multiple times sending two to the hospital. On Highway 13 south of Craig near Hamilton, a pickup rolled over around ten last night. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pinned in the truck for a short period of time until he was extricated by emergency personnel. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Icy roads are also thought to have contributed to an accident in Craig which sent a female driver to the hospital Monday morning, after she slid into a concrete barrier near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 4th street.

