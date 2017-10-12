Forum For Hayden School Board Candidates

There will be a forum for candidates running for the Hayden school board tonight. The Hayden Education Association will host the forum which will include a question and answer session for the candidates. The forum be tonight at 6, at the Hayden police station. All are invited to attend.  There will also be a discussion hosted by the Vote Yes on 3A campaign. If approved, ballot measure 3A would increase Hayden property taxes in order to match a grant through the Colorado Department of Education, which would go towards rebuilding the Hayden Secondary School. The Department of Education has ranked the Hayden secondary school in the top 5% of schools in Colorado that need to be replaced.

