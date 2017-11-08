Former Moffat County High Grad Wins CMA Award

Former Craig resident and 1995 Moffat County High School graduate Ryan Silver was a winner at Wednesday’s CMA Awards. Ryan, the son of Jean Silver and Grandson of Mary Silver, both of Craig, was honored by the Country Music Association for directing The Music Video Of The Year, “It Ain’t My Fault” by the Brothers Osborne. It was Ryan’s first CMA nomination. Silver who previously did work for Dirks Bentley and other country music stars has been living and working in Nashville for the past 4 years. Watch Ryan’s highly entertaining CMA Award winning video below.

