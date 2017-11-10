Teen Girl Missing

A teenager, formally from the Craig area, is missing from her home in Fruita. 17-year-old Ciara Bugay was reported missing by family on Wednesday. Bugay is a type 1 diabetic who requires insulin, she is believed to have enough insulin to last her through Saturday. Bugay has been corresponding with family members on social media, but she has yet to return home. Anyone with information on Bugay’s location should contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707. Photos of Bugay courtesy of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

Related