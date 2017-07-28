Formal Proposal To Eliminate WOTUS Rule

The Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have formally submitted a proposal that would withdraw the federal government from the Waters of The United States Rule. Rewriting this rule is not only popular with coal companies, but also with farmers and ranchers, who felt the rule gave excessive control over private property to the federal government. Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton praised the announcement yesterday, saying that the Waters of The US rule was one of the Obama administrations most egregious acts of executive overreach. Tipton believes that the rule threatened the private property rights of millions of Western water users who rely on access to their water rights for everything from irrigating crops and providing clean and reliable water supplies, to attracting tourism opportunities through recreation

Related