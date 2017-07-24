Forest Road Closed In North Routt County

Forest Road 500 in North Routt County is now closed to allow culverts in the area to be replaced. Nearly five miles of the road near Little Red Park will be fully closed for two weeks while the work is taking place. Non-motorized access to the surrounding forest will still be available and recreation sites outside of the closure area will remain open. Those traveling through the National Forest should pay attention to signage and refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for alternate travel routes. MVUMs are free and physical copies can be obtained at the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears District Office at 925 Weiss Drive, in Steamboat Springs. For more information on the closure, call 870-2299.

