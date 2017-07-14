Submit Forest Legacy Proposals To Protect Land

Colorado land owners can now submit Forest Legacy Program proposals to the Colorado State Forest Service. The program allows the land owner to sell their private forest land to the Colorado State Forest Service or the USDA forest service through a permanent conservation easement. A permanent conservation easement is a voluntary, legally binding agreement that limits certain types of uses or prevents development from taking place on a piece of property now and in the future, while protecting the property’s ecological values. The easement allows the land owner to maintain ownership of the land and receive compensation for the capital they could receive if the property was developed. The land will then be protected from commercial use. Lands that contain important scenic, cultural, recreation and water resources will receive priority. For more information about the program including how to receive an application packet, click here.

Related