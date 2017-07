Fireworks are believed to have been the cause of a small wildland fire 9 miles north of Craig near the end of Moffat County Road 18. The fire, reported just before 11 Sunday night, burned about one and a half acres. No structures or property were damaged in the blaze. Firefighters found remnants of fireworks on the roadway adjacent to the fire. The identity of the party responsible for causing the fire is not known.

Related