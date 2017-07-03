Fireworks Cause Fire and Explosion North Of Steamboat

A smoke device lit to limit mosquitoes near a camping area late Sunday afternoon lead to a fire and explosions. The situation on Routt County Road 52E about 5 miles north of Steamboat began when a man at the camp was burned by the smoke device and instinctively threw it. The device landed inside an enclosed trailer. The trailer contained several boxes of fireworks, which ignited and began exploding. North Routt firefighters responded to extinguish the blaze. One person suffered severe burns and was transported to the hospital.

Related