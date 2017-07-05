Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Brush-Fire

Craig Firefighters made quick work of a brush-fire that started Monday afternoon near the Wyman Museum on Highway 40. The fire threatened a non residential structure, but was extinguished before reaching the building. According to Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, the cause of the fire was not determined. Photos from the scene of the fire courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

